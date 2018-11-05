Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Converts one of two field goals
Janikowski completed one of two field goals and both extra points in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.
Janikowski made his 44-yard attempt but missed a 51-yarder later in the game. His 75-percent conversion rate on field goals is the second-worst of his career, but he's still perfect on all 23 extra points.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Converts four extra points•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Makes all five kicks•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails 52-yard field goal•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills game-winning field goal•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Perfect outing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills deep kick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...