Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills deep kick
Janikowski nailed a 56-yard field goal on his only attempt and made both his extra-point tries in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Bears.
Janikowski proved he still has plenty of leg at 40 years old, matching his season-long make from both of the prior two campaigns already in Week 2. With 56 career conversions from 50-plus yards, Janikowski gives the Seahawks a kicking weapon to support an offense that may struggle to consistently produce touchdowns.
