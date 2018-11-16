Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills every kick
Janikowski made both field goals and all three extra points in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Janikowski hit 39-yard and 43-yard field goals and raised his rate for the season to 80 percent while remaining perfect by nailing all 30 extra points. The Panthers have allowed the ninth-most points (25.8) per game this year, so he should have more chances in Week 12.
