Janikowski made both field goals and all three extra points in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Janikowski hit 39-yard and 43-yard field goals and raised his rate for the season to 80 percent while remaining perfect by nailing all 30 extra points. The Panthers have allowed the ninth-most points (25.8) per game this year, so he should have more chances in Week 12.