Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills game-winning field goal
Janikowski converted two of four field goals and both extra points in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Janikowski missed his first two tries of the day from 38 and 52 yards. He was unfazed, though, as he knocked home a 40-yarder in the third quarter and pushed a 52-yarder through as time expired for the win. The misses are troubling, but Janikowski proved he still has the leg to be formidable in Seattle.
