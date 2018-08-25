Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills pair of field goals Friday
Janikowski completed both field goal attempts, including a 55-yard try, during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.
Janikowski is already locked into the starting kicker job after the Seahawks released Jason Myers. Knocking home lengthy field goals is icing on the cake and should give the team additional confidence in the 40-year-old when regular season commences.
