Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Exits with thigh injury
Janikowski is questionable to return to Saturday's wild-card game at Dallas after suffering a thigh injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Janikowski missed a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half and appeared to be in significant pain as he immediately began clutching his leg. The 40-year-old made field goals from 42 and 27 yards earlier in the game, but he may be unavailable to kick in the second half. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, punter Michael Dickson began practicing field goals during halftime as the Seahawks attempt to patch together a potential solution.
