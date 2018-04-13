Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Finds home in Seattle

The Seahawks signed Janikowski to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders' all-time leading scorer by a wide margin, Janikowski's tenure with the team came to an abrupt halt last season, when a contract dispute was followed by a back injury that kept him on IR all year. He was fairly efficient in the three previous seasons, connecting on at least 80 percent of his field-goal attempts on each occasion. Moreover, he nailed 75 of 78 extra-point tries from the longer distance introduced in 2015. Upon his arrival in Seattle, Janikowski will compete with Jason Myers for the place-kicking job.