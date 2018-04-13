Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Finds home in Seattle
The Seahawks signed Janikowski to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Raiders' all-time leading scorer by a wide margin, Janikowski's tenure with the team came to an abrupt halt last season, when a contract dispute was followed by a back injury that kept him on IR all year. He was fairly efficient in the three previous seasons, connecting on at least 80 percent of his field-goal attempts on each occasion. Moreover, he nailed 75 of 78 extra-point tries from the longer distance introduced in 2015. Upon his arrival in Seattle, Janikowski will compete with Jason Myers for the place-kicking job.
More News
-
Sebastian Janikowski: Meeting with Seahawks•
-
Sebastian Janikowski: Over back issue, intends to keep playing•
-
Sebastian Janikowski: Parting ways with Oakland•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Season officially over•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Could return in eight weeks•
-
Raiders' Sebastian Janikowski: Hits injured reserved•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...