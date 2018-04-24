Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Gets $600k signing bonus

Janikowski's one-year contract with the Seahawks includes a $600,000 signing bonus and a $100,000 bonus if he's on the 53-man roster if he's on the roster Week 1, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Worth up to $2.015 million, the contract leaves little question that the Seahawks expect Janikowski to beat out Jason Myers in a kicking battle. The job won't necessarily equate to fantasy relevance, as the Seahawks are in the process of transitioning to a younger roster, with Janikowski actually ranking as one of their more significant offseason additions. he said he's made a full recovery from the back injury that held him out for all of 2017.