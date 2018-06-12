Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Hitting deep field goals

Janikowski (hip) made a 53-yard field goal during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 40-year-old kicker was kept out of OTAs, but his hip appeared to be healthy as he made long field goals during live drills. Janikowski is assumed to be the Week 1 starter, despite the Seahawks bringing in three-year Jacksonville kicker Jason Myers. However, Janikowski missed the entire 2017 season with back issues, so staying off the injury list is a top priority. During his last full season in 2016, Janikowski missed just one of 26 field goal attempts under 50 yards.

