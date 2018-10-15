Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Makes all five kicks
Janikowski drilled two field goals and all three extra points during Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders.
Janikowski nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and added another 26-yarder early in the third quarter. He has now converted five straight field goals, including three over 40 yards, and every extra point attempt this year.
