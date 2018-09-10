Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Makes one of two attempts Sunday
Janikowski converted one of two field goal tries and all three extra points during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Janikowski made a 35-yard field goal but missed a 46-yarder wide left. Much of Janikowski's value lies on the Seahawks offense, which will have another tough Week 2 test against the Bears.
