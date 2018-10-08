Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails 52-yard field goal
Janikowski made a 52-yard field goal and all four extra points in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
After missing two field goals the previous week, Janikowski bounced back with a perfect performance. He's now made three of four attempts from over 50 yards and converted all 14 extra points.
