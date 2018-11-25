Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails game-winning field goal
Janikowski converted all three field goals and all three extra points in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Every point was necessary to win, but Janikowski's 31-yard field goal sealed the game as the final seconds ticked off the game clock. Janikowski has converted every kick over the last three weeks, totaling six field goals and 10 extra points.
