Janikowski converted the game-winning, 33-yard field goal versus the Cardinals on Sunday. He also hit a 42-yarder and all three extra points.

This is the third time this year Janikowski drilled a field goal to win the game with time expiring. Janikowski finished the season making 22 of 27 field goals (81 percent) and 48 of 51 extra points (94 percent). He showed he can still knock home the deep kick, too, with a 56-yard field goal in Week 2 versus the Bears. The 40-year-old still has some juice left in the tank, but he's regressing faster than the 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri did at that age. Janikowski's contract with the Seahawks will expire after this season, so Seattle may re-sign him if the market for kickers is dry.