Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails game-winning kick
Janikowski converted the game-winning, 33-yard field goal versus the Cardinals on Sunday. He also hit a 42-yarder and all three extra points.
This is the third time this year Janikowski drilled a field goal to win the game with time expiring. Janikowski finished the season making 22 of 27 field goals (81 percent) and 48 of 51 extra points (94 percent). He showed he can still knock home the deep kick, too, with a 56-yard field goal in Week 2 versus the Bears. The 40-year-old still has some juice left in the tank, but he's regressing faster than the 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri did at that age. Janikowski's contract with the Seahawks will expire after this season, so Seattle may re-sign him if the market for kickers is dry.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills 48-yarder•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Knocks all three kicks in•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Struggles with extra points•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails game-winning field goal•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills every kick•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Remains perfect on extra points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...