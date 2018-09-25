Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Perfect outing Sunday
Janikowski drilled a 47-yard field goal and made all three extra points in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.
Janikowski has now made three of four field goals and all eight extra point attempts this season. His Week 4 matchup will be against the Cardinals, who allowed three field goal attempts over 40 yards to the Bears in Week 3.
