Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Remains perfect on extra points
Janikowski converted a his lone 33-yard field goal attempt and all four extra points in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.
Janikowski's converted 10 of 14 field goal attempts (71.4 percent) and made all 27 extra points this season. His dependability is low in the fantasy realm, especially with so few opportunities.
