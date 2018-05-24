Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Sidelined by hip injury

Janikowski did not participate in Thursday's OTA due to a hip injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Janikowski signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in late April, positioning him to serve as the placekicker. However, he will have to edge Jason Myers to secure a roster spot in a battle that will likely take place throughout training camp. Janikowski's successful career likely boosts him to the lead entering camp.