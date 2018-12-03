Janikowski converted his only field goal attempt -- a 40-yarder -- and four of six extra points in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Janikowski hit all 33 extra points entering this game, so it was a concerning performance. The Seahawks could afford the misses in their 27-point win over the 49ers, but he'll need to shore up his efforts as the Seahawks make a playoff push.

