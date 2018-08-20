Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Wins kicking job
Janikowski will open the season as Seattle's kicker, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks released Jason Myers on Monday, officially bringing their kicking battle to an end. Janikowski may be worth a look in leagues with 14 or more teams, but there are better options available in the majority of formats, considering Seattle no longer has a dominant defense to set up a plethora of kicking opportunities. The 2017 Seahawks ranked 22nd in field-goal attempts (29) and 14th in extra-point attempts (38), though the first number admittedly would've been a bit higher if Blair Walsh had inspired any confidence.
