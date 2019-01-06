Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Won't return Saturday
Janikowski (thigh) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's wild-card game at Dallas, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Janikowski suffered the injury on a failed 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half. Punter Michael Dickson would likely fill in if the Seahawks opt to utilize a kicker, but the team understandably decided to attempt a two-point conversion following their third-quarter touchdown instead.
