Seahawks' Seth Dawkins: Heading to Seattle
Dawkins announced via his personal Twitter account that he's signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
The 21-year-old wasn't selected during the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he'll have a chance to earn a spot on Seattle's roster. Dawkins caught 16 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville during the 2019 season.
