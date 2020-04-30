Play

Seahawks' Seth Dawkins: Heading to Seattle

Dawkins announced via his personal Twitter account that he's signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

The 21-year-old wasn't selected during the course of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he'll have a chance to earn a spot on Seattle's roster. Dawkins caught 16 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville during the 2019 season.

