Luani (quadriceps) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Luani appears to have sustained a quadriceps injury during this week's practice, and is trending towards a Week 13 absence. The second-year safety has only played three defensive snaps this season, so his lack of availability would be unlikely to notably impact Seattle's secondary.