The Raiders traded Luani to the Seahawks on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Between injuries and Earl Thomas' contract holdout, the Seahawks are looking awfully shaky at safety. Luani, a 2017 seventh-round pick, will be reunited with Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who held the same role in Oakland last season. It's a nice opportunity to stick around on an NFL roster, but Luani probably won't have a big role in the Seattle defense.