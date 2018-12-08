Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Clear of foot injury
Stephen (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Stephen has dealt with foot issues a couple different times this season and was inactive for last week's win over the 49ers. The 27-year-old should resume his usual snap share at starting defensive tackle for the Seahawks.
