Stephen (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Stephen was away from the team all week to receive treatment for the foot injury he sustained in the Nov. 4 loss to the Chargers, but he demonstrated enough progress in his recovery to avoid his first missed game of the season. He'll likely occupy a starting role along the defensive line, though his role could be more limited than usual.