Stephen plans to sign a three-year contract with Minnesota, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Stephen suited up in 15 games for the Seahawks last season, making 25 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks. The familiarity -- the Vikings drafted Stephen in 2014 -- could've led to the signing. The 29-year-old should compete for a starting role on the defensive line with Sheldon Richardson likely on his way out of Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories