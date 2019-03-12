Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Inks deal with Vikings
Stephen plans to sign a three-year contract with Minnesota, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Stephen suited up in 15 games for the Seahawks last season, making 25 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks. The familiarity -- the Vikings drafted Stephen in 2014 -- could've led to the signing. The 29-year-old should compete for a starting role on the defensive line with Sheldon Richardson likely on his way out of Minnesota.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Posts 25 tackles in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Clear of foot injury•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Inactive for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Good to go Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Questionable for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...