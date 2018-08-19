Stephen (knee) notched three tackles (zero solo) in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Stephen is vying for snaps on the Seahawks' defensive front, but he may have to settle for a reserve behind Jarran Reed and Tom Johnson, as the latter two have been taking first-team reps throughout camp. The 27-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Vikings, producing 93 tackles and one sack.

