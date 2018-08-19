Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Makes three tackles Saturday
Stephen (knee) notched three tackles (zero solo) in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Stephen is vying for snaps on the Seahawks' defensive front, but he may have to settle for a reserve behind Jarran Reed and Tom Johnson, as the latter two have been taking first-team reps throughout camp. The 27-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Vikings, producing 93 tackles and one sack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...