Stephen (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Stephen was away from the team all week to receive treatment for the foot injury he sustained in the Nov. 4 loss to the Chargers. He'll be sidelined for the first time all season, likely opening up increased snaps at defensive tackle for Nazair Jones and Poona Ford.

More News
Our Latest Stories