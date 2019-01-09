Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Posts 25 tackles in 2018
Stephen made 25 tackles and two sacks in 2018.
After playing four years with the Vikings, Stephen signed a one-year deal with Seattle before the 2018 campaign. He posted his lowest tackle total in a full season since his rookie year in 2014. Stephen will become an unrestricted free agent in March, and if he sticks with the Seahawks, he'll face substantial competition from Poona Ford for a starting role on the defensive line.
