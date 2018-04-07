Stephen is expected to start at defensive tackle in 2018, Bryan Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Although Stephen is still rehabbing a meniscus injury he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs, he's in line to jump Nazair Jones (ankle) in the depth chart and take over as a starter. A 2014 seventh-round pick, Stephen signed with the Seahawks on March 24 after a season that he accrued 28 tackles (nine solo) in 15 games. Stephen hasn't worked much as a full-time starter in his career, so it'll be interesting to see what how far his potential stretches.