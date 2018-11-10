Stephen (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Stephen did not practice in any capacity this week, but nonetheless appears to have a real shot at suiting up against the Rams in Week 10. With backup Nazir Jones (illness) also listed as questionable, it's possible that Poona Ford would draw the start if Stephen were unable to suit up.

