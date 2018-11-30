Stephen (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Stephen was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been sidelined Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury he's nursed all season. It remains to be seen whether the veteran defensive tackle demonstrated enough progress in his recovery to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the 49ers, though Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that coach Pete Carroll said he "looked good" during Friday's practice. If Stephen were to miss any time, Nazair Jones would slot into the starting lineup.