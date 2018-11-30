Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Questionable for Week 13
Stephen (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Stephen was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been sidelined Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury he's nursed all season. It remains to be seen whether the veteran defensive tackle demonstrated enough progress in his recovery to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the 49ers, though Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that coach Pete Carroll said he "looked good" during Friday's practice. If Stephen were to miss any time, Nazair Jones would slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Good to go Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Makes three tackles Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Projects as starting D tackle•
-
Seahawks' Shamar Stephen: Signs with Seahawks•
-
Vikings' Shamar Stephen: One sack in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13