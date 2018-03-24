Stephen agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Sharmar had surgery after suffering a meniscus injury in the Vikings' playoff run, but is expected to be healthy by OTAs. He spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, but will not look to earn a role on the Seahawks' defensive line.

