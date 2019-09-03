Griffin (knee) participated in Monday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Griffin missed Seattle's second and third preseason games due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old was able to suit up in their preseason finale but was forced out of that contest with a knee issue. It's unclear if it was an aggravation of the same issue or if it was a new injury altogether.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week