Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Back to work Monday
Griffin (knee) participated in Monday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Griffin missed Seattle's second and third preseason games due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old was able to suit up in their preseason finale but was forced out of that contest with a knee issue. It's unclear if it was an aggravation of the same issue or if it was a new injury altogether.
