Griffin could be asked to start Week 1 if K.J. Wright (knee) is unable to play, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Griffin has been beyond impressive throughout training camp. His instincts seem to always put him in the right position and have forced Seattle to find ways to keep him on the field. While the Seahawks' coaches didn't necessarily expect to have Griffin start his first NFL game, K.J. Wright's knee issue could help expedite the process.