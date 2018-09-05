Griffin will start at weak-side linebacker Sunday against the Broncos, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

With K.J. Wright sidelined for multiple weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure, Griffin will receive every opportunity to show his worth as Week 1 kicks off. Griffin has shown exceptionally well throughout the preseason, but it remains to be seen whether the rookie will have an impact during the regular season.

