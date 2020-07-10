Griffin appears to be on the roster bubble, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

It can't hurt that his brother, Shaquill, is the Seahawks' No. 1 cornerback. However, the linebacking Griffin is facing a tough numbers crunch, with the Seahawks bringing in three draft picks at the position the past two years, including 2020 first-rounder Jordyn Brooks. With Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright also on the roster, it appears Griffin will need to make his mark on special teams again. He played 441 snaps on special teams the past two seasons, compared to only 146 on defense.