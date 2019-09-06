Griffin (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Griffin missed two games over the course of the preseason with a knee injury, but looks to have improved health ahead of Week 1's matchup against the Bengals. He should slot in as a depth option at linebacker and contribute on special teams.

