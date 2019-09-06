Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Full go Thursday
Griffin (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin missed two games over the course of the preseason with a knee injury, but looks to have improved health ahead of Week 1's matchup against the Bengals. He should slot in as a depth option at linebacker and contribute on special teams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Back to work Monday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Makes one tackle Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Getting reps on strong side•
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Rarely used since Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: No defensive snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...