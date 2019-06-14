Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he wants to move Griffin from the weak side of the defense to the strong side, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

In this set, Griffin would primarily play in a two-point stance and would be focused on setting the edge and rushing the passer. The second-year-pro did this in college, where he racked up 100 total tackles (33 for a loss), 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his last two seasons with UCF. Griffin was hardly used after Week 1 of the 2018 season, and while injuries certainly played a role, using Griffin in a defensive set that he's more accustomed to may help increase his playing time in 2019.