Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Makes one tackle Thursday
Griffin (knee) made one tackle in Thursday's preseason win over the Raiders.
Griffin missed the last two preseason games due to a knee injury, but he returned to the lineup for the finale and made a mediocre impact before exiting again with a knee issue. Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had an excellent performance with 12 tackles, drawing further doubt about whether Griffin will be on the roster Week 1.
