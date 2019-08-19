Griffin will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Vikings due to a sore knee, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Griffin suffered the injury Friday, and it caused him to leave practice. Griffin didn't even make the trip to Minnesota, so it looks like the the Seahawks are exercising extra caution with the linebacker. Expect another update on Griffin's status to come once Seattle resumes practicing.

