Griffin made nine tackles (six solo), including one for a loss, in Thursday's 19-17 loss to the Colts.

Griffin was surrounded by hype as the first player with one hand to be drafted into the NFL, and he proved he may have been a steal in the fifth round. His stellar performance won't guarantee him additional time when the season begins, however, as the Seahawks are set at outside linebacker with D.J. Alexander and K.J. Wright, so special teams may still be Griffin's spot when Week 1 kicks off.