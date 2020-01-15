Griffin, who notched a sack in the divisional-round loss the Packers, recorded five tackles over 16 regular-season games.

Griffin's first NFL sack will be memorable, as he took down Aaron Rodgers in a playoff game. The second-year linebacker only played a handful of defensive snaps in 2019, but he was used in a pass-rushing role and accrued five quarterback pressures. Griffin fell behind rookie Cody Barton, who started both postseason games, on the depth chart, so the former will likely play a similar role in 2020 depending on if the team retains Mychal Kendricks or adds another outside linebacker in the offseason.