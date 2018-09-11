Griffin made two tackles in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie fifth-round pick was the starter since K.J. Wright (knee) sat out, but he was still limited in his usage. Griffin logged 41 of 74 defensive snaps, allowing Austin Calitro to pick up the rest. Wright isn't expected to play in Week 2 against the Bears, so Griffin will likely start again.

More News
Our Latest Stories