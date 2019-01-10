Griffin made 11 tackles (eight solo) in the 2018 season.

Due to a slew of injuries, Griffin earned the starting nod for the season opener and made three tackles while playing 41 defensive snaps. It was clear the rookie needed more time to develop after that game, and he only logged nine more defensive snaps for the rest of the season. Instead, he was a special-teams asset. Griffin will retain the same role if K.J. Wright re-signs, however he may have been surpassed by fellow rookie Jacob Martin on the depth chart anyway.

