Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin: Selected by Seattle
The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 141st overall.
One of the top stories of the draft, Griffin becomes the first player with one hand to be drafted in NFL history. Also the owner of an electric 4.38-second forty-yard dash time -- the fastest mark for a linebacker since 2003 -- Griffin joins a rebuilding Seahawks defense that already boasts K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Barkevious Mingo at linebacker. Griffin initially fits in as a rotational piece who can be a force in the run game, but he also has the power and acceleration to bolster the pass rush as well. While he's unlikely to be worthy of much IDP consideration off the bat, that could change if he starts to push Mingo for playing time.
