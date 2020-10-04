Griffin (shoulder) will suit up in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Griffin was expected despite popping up on the injury report with a sore shoulder this week. Now that the 2017 third-round pick is officially healthy for Sunday's game, he'll operate as a starting corner opposite Tre Flowers.
