Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Active Monday
Griffin (thigh) is listed as active Monday at Chicago.
Griffin appeared on the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a thigh injury, which contained him to a limited tag Saturday and questionable designation for Week 2. Now that he's deemed active, he'll look to uphold the standard set (4-6 tackles per game) so far in his career.
