Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Added to Week 1 roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin was elevated from Seattle's practice squad Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Griffin wasn't able to crack Seattle's initial roster, but he did land on the practice squad. He'll now likely contribute on special teams and could see some snaps on defense in Week 1 against San Francisco.
More News
-
Shaquill Griffin: Cut loose by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Back with team Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sidelined by illness•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Reuniting with Seattle•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Plays in all 17 games for Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Logs first interception•