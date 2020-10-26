Griffin (concussion) is also dealing with a hamstring injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The 25-year-old was knocked out of Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a concussion, but he's also apparently managing a hamstring injury. Griffin will need to fully clear the concussion protocol to have a chance of suiting up Week 8.
